Thorner: Will a resurrection of American higher education emerge from its demise?

Dr. Richard J. Bishirjian was the featured speaker at a continuing series of free Wednesday night Heartland events on March 1, 2017 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The Heartland Institute is located at 3939 N. Wilke Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004. Joe Bast is president and CEO of The Heartland Institute, a 33-year-old national nonprofit research center located in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.