Therapeutic day school relocating to Arlington Heights

New Hope Academy plans to move into an office building at 3250 N. Arlington Heights Road, just south of Dundee Road, before the start of the 2017-18 school year in August, according to Brandy Larrance, the school's executive director. The school, founded in 2000, educates students with special needs from 35 suburban school districts, including Northwest Suburban High School District 214, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211, and school districts as far as Gurnee, Naperville and Yorkville.

