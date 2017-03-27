Theater events: GayCo brings night of sketch comedy to Metropolis
Lanny Fox appears at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights in GayCo Productions' "Love is Love is Love Handles." GayCo Productions, a sketch ensemble that specializes in comedy rooted in LGBTQ themes, brings "Love is Love is Love Handles" to the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15)
|Mar 22
|DP7wardresident
|2
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar 22
|nogods
|60
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|Mar 22
|Joey
|3
|Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio...
|Mar 20
|elaine stenzel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC