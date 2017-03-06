Teenagers sought to shovel snow in Arlington Heights
Though spring is around the corner, Arlington Heights officials are still soliciting volunteers for the village's Teen Snow Shoveling Referral Program. The Arlington Heights Senior Center provides a list of teenagers who have signed up to shovel snow for residents age 60 and over or those who have a disability.
