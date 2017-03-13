Survey asks which projects should be funded in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights residents can take a survey about what infrastructure projects they'd like to see included in the village's upcoming 5-year capital improvement program. Suggestions on projects involving streets, stormwater facilities, sanitary sewers, water mains, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lighting and village buildings will be reviewed as part of the village's planning process, officials say.
