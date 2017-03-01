Student show choirs compete at Hersey High
More than 25 middle- and high-school show choirs performed Friday and Saturday at the 24th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. Six high school ensembles selected by judges for the finals competed Saturday night for the title of Chicagoland Showcase Grand Champion.
