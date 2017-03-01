Storm gives canceled check a 53-mile ride
Tuesday's tornado left a trail of high winds and destruction across southern Illinois that stretched from Perryville, Missouri, to eastern White County, Illinois. On Wednesday, Heather Vancil and her 4-year-old daughter, Hailey, were cleaning up their Du Quoin, Illinois yard and piecing together the family's trampoline that had been ripped apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|i tell you
|267
|The 11 Gooeyest, Cheesiest, Best Mac & Cheese D...
|Fri
|Trump is the man
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08)
|Feb 25
|Ano
|13
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|Delson
|91
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Feb 22
|another victom
|13
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC