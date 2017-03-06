Share 'Tea with Mamie Eisenhower' in Arlington Heights

The Arlington Heights Historical Museum will present a program titled "Tea with Mamie Eisenhower" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the Historic Banta House, a part of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 517 Vail St. Portrayed by Ellie Carlson, Mamie will relate her life as President Dwight Eisenhower's wife, our first lady and "just a good friend." She also was an Army wife, mother and grandmother, and will tell stories about her role as all four.

