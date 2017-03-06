Share 'Tea with Mamie Eisenhower' in ...

Share 'Tea with Mamie Eisenhower' in Arlington Heights

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

The Arlington Heights Historical Museum will present a program titled "Tea with Mamie Eisenhower" at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the Historic Banta House, a part of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 517 Vail St. Portrayed by Ellie Carlson, Mamie will relate her life as President Dwight Eisenhower's wife, our first lady and "just a good friend." She also was an Army wife, mother and grandmother, and will tell stories about her role as all four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar 5 Depooty 268
News The 11 Gooeyest, Cheesiest, Best Mac & Cheese D... Mar 3 Trump is the man 1
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 27 Federale 8
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08) Feb 25 Ano 13
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Feb 23 Delson 91
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Feb 22 another victom 13
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC