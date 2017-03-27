Schaumburg hires one firm for three major capital projects
Schaumburg is taking a new approach to its infrastructure improvements this year by hiring one firm to oversee major projects involving its water utilities, street lighting and village-owned buildings. The newly approved performance contract with Johnson Controls of Arlington Heights will cost Schaumburg nearly $7.8 million but is expected to result in efficiencies, creating significant cost savings for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Sister
|14
|One arrested after shots fired in Wheeling (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Gzsthittasz
|31
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Mar 27
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15)
|Mar 22
|DP7wardresident
|2
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar 22
|nogods
|60
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|Mar 22
|Joey
|3
|Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio...
|Mar 20
|elaine stenzel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC