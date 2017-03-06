Public Works Team takes first in Triv...

Public Works Team takes first in Trivia Event

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

First-place honors went to "L.A. Hanson's All Stars" with team members representing the Village of Arlington Heights Public Works Department. Pictured, from left, are: Scott Rowader, Randy Recklaus, Anthony Hatfield, Scott Shirley, Chester Gorecki and Charlie Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar 5 Depooty 268
News The 11 Gooeyest, Cheesiest, Best Mac & Cheese D... Mar 3 Trump is the man 1
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 27 Federale 8
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08) Feb 25 Ano 13
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Feb 23 Delson 91
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Feb 22 another victom 13
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cook County was issued at March 08 at 10:21AM CST

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC