Plexus Groupe acquires Fairway Financial
The Plexus Groupe LLC said it has acquired Arlington Heights-based Fairway Financial Insurance Group, an independent personal lines insurance agency. Terms of the acquisition were not announced.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Depooty
|266
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Federale
|8
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08)
|Feb 25
|Ano
|13
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|Delson
|91
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|Feb 22
|another victom
|13
|Marcy Mattenson
|Feb 22
|Anyone Harry
|1
