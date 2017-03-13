Pet expo begins at Arlington Park

Exposition highlights include demonstrations by rescue dogs on the Disc-Connected K9s Frisbee Dog Team, performing parrots for That Guy with the Birds, West Burb Wiener dog races, the Kitten Corral adoption center and the live snake tree and other crawling pets from the Chicago Herpetological Society. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. in Arlington Heights.

