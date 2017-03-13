Pet expo begins at Arlington Park
Exposition highlights include demonstrations by rescue dogs on the Disc-Connected K9s Frisbee Dog Team, performing parrots for That Guy with the Birds, West Burb Wiener dog races, the Kitten Corral adoption center and the live snake tree and other crawling pets from the Chicago Herpetological Society. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. in Arlington Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Melanie
|3
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Gaffer anyone
|12
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar 9
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar 5
|Depooty
|268
|The 11 Gooeyest, Cheesiest, Best Mac & Cheese D...
|Mar 3
|Trump is the man
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC