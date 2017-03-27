Northwest Symphony Orchestra visits 'Idyllic Places'
Northwest Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of music director and conductor Kim Diehnelt, and featuring oboe soloist Joni Day, presents "Idyllic Places." " The concert will be at 3:30 p.m. April 2 in the auditorium of the Forest View Education Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights.
