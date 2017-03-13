New Illinois ID cards aim to help drivers with disabilities
The Daily Herald reports the "Person with a Disability Wallet Card" is available free from any secretary of state's driver services facility. The cards are given to applicants 16 and older who have been diagnosed with an intellectual, developmental or mental disability, such as autism, epilepsy, anxiety, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.
