Mount Prospect to pay $250,000 to settle sidewalk fall
Mount Prospect trustees this week authorized a settlement agreement with an Arlington Heights resident who had sued the village after she tripped and fell while walking on a village-owned public sidewalk in the 1800 block of Palm Drive. The village board on Tuesday approved the $250,000 settlement, even though, Village Manager Michael Cassady said, the actual rehabilitation expenses for Jacqueline Hallam amounted to $100,000.
