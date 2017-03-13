M.H.S. show choirs, soloists earn top places
Mundelein High School's mixed show choir, Sound, took first runner-up in overall competition at the Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. Mundelein High School's show choirs had winning performances March 4 when they took part in the Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.
