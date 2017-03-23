Local Special Olympians earn gold, bronze medals in winter games

Steve McVoy, 37, of Arlington Heights, and Lisa Menichino, 47, of Bartlett, were two of 3,000 Special Olympians from 110 countries competing in the Alpine regions of Austria. Menichino took first place Wednesday in the Cross-country 4X1K relay freestyle, and McVoy took third place Tuesday in the Alpine advanced giant slalom.

