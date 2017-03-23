Local Special Olympians earn gold, br...

Local Special Olympians earn gold, bronze medals in winter games

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Steve McVoy, 37, of Arlington Heights, and Lisa Menichino, 47, of Bartlett, were two of 3,000 Special Olympians from 110 countries competing in the Alpine regions of Austria. Menichino took first place Wednesday in the Cross-country 4X1K relay freestyle, and McVoy took third place Tuesday in the Alpine advanced giant slalom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15) Wed DP7wardresident 2
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Wed nogods 60
News Girl born with four legs is separated from para... Wed Joey 3
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Tue Trump is the man 1
News Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio... Mar 20 elaine stenzel 2
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Mar 20 Reginald Fortis 9
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) Mar 16 Melanie 3
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC