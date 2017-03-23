Local Special Olympians earn gold, bronze medals in winter games
Steve McVoy, 37, of Arlington Heights, and Lisa Menichino, 47, of Bartlett, were two of 3,000 Special Olympians from 110 countries competing in the Alpine regions of Austria. Menichino took first place Wednesday in the Cross-country 4X1K relay freestyle, and McVoy took third place Tuesday in the Alpine advanced giant slalom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15)
|Wed
|DP7wardresident
|2
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Wed
|nogods
|60
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|Wed
|Joey
|3
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio...
|Mar 20
|elaine stenzel
|2
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Mar 20
|Reginald Fortis
|9
|Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09)
|Mar 16
|Melanie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC