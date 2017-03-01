Lenten series looks at Reformation anniversary
The 500th anniversary of the Reformation has no better commemoration than to build bridges of understanding between the two original parties: Catholics and Lutherans. This laity-led Lenten series of conversations, facilitated by members of St. James Catholic Church and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, will touch on the history of the Reformation; encourage participants to share their experience; look at four central points of church teaching that were at the heart of the conflict, but around which Lutherans and Catholics can now give a common account; and discuss five imperatives for moving forward together.
