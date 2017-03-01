Lent begins with ashes on the go acro...

Lent begins with ashes on the go across the suburbs

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

A light mist and dropping temperatures couldn't stop the members at St. Charles Episcopal Church from venturing out this morning to give ashes on the go. The local church served more than 90 people at the Geneva Metra station, where ministers and parishioners have been offering ashes for a half-dozen years on Ash Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) 16 hr Depooty 266
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Mon Federale 8
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 25 Community 5
News Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08) Feb 25 Ano 13
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Feb 23 Delson 91
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Feb 22 another victom 13
Marcy Mattenson Feb 22 Anyone Harry 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC