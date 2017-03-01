Lent begins with ashes on the go across the suburbs
A light mist and dropping temperatures couldn't stop the members at St. Charles Episcopal Church from venturing out this morning to give ashes on the go. The local church served more than 90 people at the Geneva Metra station, where ministers and parishioners have been offering ashes for a half-dozen years on Ash Wednesday.
