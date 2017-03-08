Joseph Kiszka remembered for 54-year education career in District 15
Joseph Kiszka was a former acting superintendent, who also served as a teacher, principal, district historian and demographer during a career that spanned more than 50 years. The district's headquarters was named for him in 1993.
