Incumbents defied public on arts programs

Remember just a short time ago when the creative arts and cultural learning/appreciation were under attack right in Arlington Heights just as we are now seeing similarities unfold at the national level? That's right, the District 25 school board sat passively at the table as the administration decimated the middle school creative arts program. This was done even though present and retired staff, students and community members spoke out about their pride in having developed a school system that provided, in an exemplary fashion, children with all the tools that are important in a global society.

