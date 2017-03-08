How schools outsmart the hackers

How schools outsmart the hackers

Friday Mar 10 Read more: District Administration

Operations at Oxford School District in Mississippi came to a halt on February 7, 2016, when a ransomware attack shut down the district's computer network. Hackers infected 80 computers with malware, and then demanded $9,000 in bitcoin to remove it.

