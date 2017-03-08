Hallelujah! Chicago Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick's...
That's the St. Patrick's Day decree from Catholic leaders throughout the area as parishioners pondered whether corned beef would be off the menu for the March 17 holiday. This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday during Lent, a day that would traditionally keep faithful Catholics from consuming meat.
