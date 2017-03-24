GayCo Takes Hold of the Heteronormative Suburbs in Love is Love is Love Handles

GayCo is back in the northwest burbs with their over-the- -top sketch comedy revue for the LGBT-etc community, featuring a mix of the funniest scenes from their 20 year history and providing you all the love and laughs you can handle. On Friday, March 31st at 7:30pm, GayCo treks out to Arlington Heights after their sold-out smash-hit winter revue, Cntl+Alt-Right+Delete to celebrate any LGBT right we've managed to attain in the last 4 years before they put it down, flip it and reverse it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.