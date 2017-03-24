GayCo Takes Hold of the Heteronormati...

GayCo Takes Hold of the Heteronormative Suburbs in Love is Love is Love Handles

Friday Mar 24

GayCo is back in the northwest burbs with their over-the- -top sketch comedy revue for the LGBT-etc community, featuring a mix of the funniest scenes from their 20 year history and providing you all the love and laughs you can handle. On Friday, March 31st at 7:30pm, GayCo treks out to Arlington Heights after their sold-out smash-hit winter revue, Cntl+Alt-Right+Delete to celebrate any LGBT right we've managed to attain in the last 4 years before they put it down, flip it and reverse it.

