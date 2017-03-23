Free spring break movies at Arlington Heights theater
Paragon Theaters in downtown Arlington Heights is offering daily showings of free kids movies next week in conjunction with spring break at local schools. The movies, which will start at 10 a.m. each weekday March 27-31, are first come, first served.
