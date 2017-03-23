Free spring break movies at Arlington...

Free spring break movies at Arlington Heights theater

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Daily Herald

Paragon Theaters in downtown Arlington Heights is offering daily showings of free kids movies next week in conjunction with spring break at local schools. The movies, which will start at 10 a.m. each weekday March 27-31, are first come, first served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15) Mar 22 DP7wardresident 2
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Mar 22 nogods 60
News Girl born with four legs is separated from para... Mar 22 Joey 3
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Mar 21 Trump is the man 1
News Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio... Mar 20 elaine stenzel 2
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Mar 20 Reginald Fortis 9
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) Mar 16 Melanie 3
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,339 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC