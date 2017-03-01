Family brings comfortable Italian back to Arlington Heights with Via Arenella
A second generation of Arlington Heights restaurant royalty has set up shop in an aging strip mall and is serving well-crafted, familiar Italian fare in a family-friendly atmosphere under the name Via Arenella. Franco Longobardi watched his parents, Mario and Rosa, work in the restaurant business his whole life.
