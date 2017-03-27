End of an era: Downtown Arlington Heights barber shop closing after 89 years
Patrick O'Malley showed up for a haircut recently at the only place he has ever gone for a trim: First Arlington Barber Shop in downtown Arlington Heights. Shop owner Kenny Callahan announced earlier this month that the business is closing, bringing to an end to the iconic barber shop, which dates back to 1928.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|5 hr
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15)
|Mar 22
|DP7wardresident
|2
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar 22
|nogods
|60
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|Mar 22
|Joey
|3
|Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio...
|Mar 20
|elaine stenzel
|2
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Mar 20
|Reginald Fortis
|9
|Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09)
|Mar 16
|Melanie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC