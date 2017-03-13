District 214 alumni council holds networking events
Alumni of High School District 214 are invited to a morning of food, reminiscing, networking and more at the inaugural "Social Studies" alumni networking event hosted by the District's Alumni Advisory Council. The event will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Daily Herald's office center, 155 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Gaffer anyone
|12
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar 9
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar 5
|Depooty
|268
|The 11 Gooeyest, Cheesiest, Best Mac & Cheese D...
|Mar 3
|Trump is the man
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC