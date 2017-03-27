Dist. 214 candidates face uphill battle against slate

Upper from left, Frank Biga III, Richard Hamen, Mark Hineman, Kevin Lindell, and lower from left, Millie Palmer, Ben Scherr, Lenny Walker and Todd Younger are candidates for District 214 school board in the April 2017 election. With eight candidates running for four seats on the Northwest Suburban High School District 214 board of education, there's clearly a lot of interest in providing oversight of the second-largest high school district in Illinois.

