Constable: 1970s Arlington Heights ca...

Constable: 1970s Arlington Heights case key in travel ban ruling

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

In the first of several states to challenge Donald Trump's revised travel ban, Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin works in his Honolulu office. A 40-year-old housing lawsuit in Arlington Heights set a precedent that judges are free to consider statements by public officials to weigh intent, and that's applying to Trump's tweets and comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Don Smith as Alderman? (Mar '15) 8 hr DP7wardresident 2
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) 11 hr nogods 60
News Girl born with four legs is separated from para... 21 hr Joey 3
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Tue Trump is the man 1
News Hoffman Estates trustee candidates compare prio... Mar 20 elaine stenzel 2
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Mar 20 Reginald Fortis 9
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) Mar 16 Melanie 3
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC