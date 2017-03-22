Constable: 1970s Arlington Heights case key in travel ban ruling
In the first of several states to challenge Donald Trump's revised travel ban, Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin works in his Honolulu office. A 40-year-old housing lawsuit in Arlington Heights set a precedent that judges are free to consider statements by public officials to weigh intent, and that's applying to Trump's tweets and comments.
