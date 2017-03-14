Confirmed mumps cases in Lake County now total 6

Public health officials recently confirmed an additional case of mumps at Barrington High School and another case at Daniel Wright Junior High School in Lincolnshire , bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lake County to six. Officials with the Lake County Health Department said Tuesday they expect the number of confirmed cases to increase in the weeks ahead, roughly 15 days after the first mumps case was confirmed at Barrington High School on Feb. 28. "We are predicting the numbers to continue to rise due to the long incubation period of mumps," said Leslie Piotrowski, spokeswoman for Lake County Health Department.

