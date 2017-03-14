Confirmed mumps cases in Lake County now total 6
Public health officials recently confirmed an additional case of mumps at Barrington High School and another case at Daniel Wright Junior High School in Lincolnshire , bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lake County to six. Officials with the Lake County Health Department said Tuesday they expect the number of confirmed cases to increase in the weeks ahead, roughly 15 days after the first mumps case was confirmed at Barrington High School on Feb. 28. "We are predicting the numbers to continue to rise due to the long incubation period of mumps," said Leslie Piotrowski, spokeswoman for Lake County Health Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|17 hr
|Gaffer anyone
|12
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar 9
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar 5
|Depooty
|268
|The 11 Gooeyest, Cheesiest, Best Mac & Cheese D...
|Mar 3
|Trump is the man
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC