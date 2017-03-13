Chicago Harp Quartet to perform March 26

The Northwest Suburban Community Concert Association, in partnership with District 214 Community Education, presents the Chicago Harp Quartet in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Forest View Educational Center, Arlington Heights. The Northwest Suburban Community Concert Association, in partnership with District 214 Community Education, announces that its third concert of the 2016-2017 season will feature the Chicago Harp Quartet.

