CEO of Elk Grove Village firm sentenced for false claims about anti-terrorism device

The former CEO of a now-defunct Elk Grove Village company was sentenced to nine years in prison for bilking investors by claiming to sell equipment that would instantly identify terrorists and detect deadly substances. Gregory Webb, 71, formerly of Arlington Heights, was convicted of wire and mail fraud following a July jury trial.

