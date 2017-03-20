Buffalo Grove High School students all in for day of service
A funny thing happened to sixth-grader Vincent Diliberto on his way to lunch last week at Thomas Middle School in Arlington Heights. He and his friends found a line of students -- 150 in all -- from Buffalo Grove High School waiting to give high-fives to everyone who walked into that lunch period.
