Art studio, Prairie center team for new exhibit
This watercolor by Sneha, 13, of a girl with a camera, will be among the student artwork on display at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg through May 15. Jessica, 14, a student at the Monart Drawing Studio in Arlington Heights, did this graphite drawing of a Teddy bear, which will be on display at the Prairie Center for the Arts April 2 -May 15. Gianna, 13, drew this Victorian house using color pencils. Gianna's artwork, along with the work of other Monart Drawing Studio students, will be on display through May 15 at the Prairie Center for the Arts.
