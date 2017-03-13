Arlington Heights woman charged with ...

Arlington Heights woman charged with child battery

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Daily Herald

A 21-year-old Arlington Heights woman accused of holding a napkin over a 3-year-old's face "until he stopped fussing" was ordered held on $500,000 bail Friday. Selena Muro was charged with aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery.

