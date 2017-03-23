Arlington Heights water tank gets new paint, other upgrades
A six million gallon water tank in Arlington Heights will be getting a fresh coat of paint and other upgrades. The village is spending just over $1 million to paint the inside and outside of the tank, apply an abrasive blast to the metal of the exterior, and replace most of the outer row roof panels.
