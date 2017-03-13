Arlington Heights Ulta relocating in ...

Arlington Heights Ulta relocating in April

Read more: Daily Herald

An Ulta Beauty store is scheduled to move next month into part of the former Barnes & Noble bookstore along Rand Road in Arlington Heights, the property's owner said Wednesday. Ulta, a makeup, hair and beauty supply chain, is relocating from 456 E. Rand Road in the North Point Shopping Center to 13 W. Rand Road in the Annex of Arlington shopping center.

