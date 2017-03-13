Arlington Heights Ulta relocating in April
An Ulta Beauty store is scheduled to move next month into part of the former Barnes & Noble bookstore along Rand Road in Arlington Heights, the property's owner said Wednesday. Ulta, a makeup, hair and beauty supply chain, is relocating from 456 E. Rand Road in the North Point Shopping Center to 13 W. Rand Road in the Annex of Arlington shopping center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Gaffer anyone
|12
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Mar 11
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar 9
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar 5
|Depooty
|268
|The 11 Gooeyest, Cheesiest, Best Mac & Cheese D...
|Mar 3
|Trump is the man
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC