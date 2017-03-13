Arlington Heights trustees favoring new sewer fee, incentives
Most Arlington Heights trustees appear receptive to plans for a new stormwater fee and increasing a village incentive to encourage more homeowners to purchase overhead sewers. Those were among the recommendations presented to the village board Monday night by village staff members who have been studying ways to reduce flooding throughout town since a July 2011 storm left streets and parts of homes under water.
