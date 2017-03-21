Arlington Heights police seek pickpockets
Arlington Heights police on Monday released surveillance images of two people they believe stole an 83-year-old victim's wallet. On Feb. 23, the victim's wallet was removed from her purse at Trader Joe's, 17 W. Rand Road.
