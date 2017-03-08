Arlington Heights police honor five o...

Arlington Heights police honor five officers in traffic bureau

Thursday Mar 9

Never before has the Arlington Heights Police Department given its annual L.W. Calderwood Officer of the Year Award to more than one officer. But after a major national recognition for the department's traffic bureau, it was fitting that all five officers who helped get that award were recognized on the local level as well.

