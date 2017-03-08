Arlington Heights police honor five officers in traffic bureau
Never before has the Arlington Heights Police Department given its annual L.W. Calderwood Officer of the Year Award to more than one officer. But after a major national recognition for the department's traffic bureau, it was fitting that all five officers who helped get that award were recognized on the local level as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|Belchrist
|1,216
|Michael Henkle: scammer or not?
|Mar 9
|Hippiegirl71
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar 5
|Depooty
|268
|The 11 Gooeyest, Cheesiest, Best Mac & Cheese D...
|Mar 3
|Trump is the man
|1
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 27
|Federale
|8
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 25
|Community
|5
|Drug rip-off led to Mt. Prospect slaying, prose... (Jan '08)
|Feb 25
|Ano
|13
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC