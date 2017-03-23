Arlington Heights hotel plans scaled ...

Arlington Heights hotel plans scaled back

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The owners of an Arlington Heights banquet hall have increased the height of a proposed hotel addition on their property but scaled down the overall density. The owners of European Crystal Banquets, 519 W. Algonquin Road, in August presented plans for the 9-story, 165-room Ivy Hotel to be attached to the banquet hall.

