Arlington Heights hotel plans scaled back
The owners of an Arlington Heights banquet hall have increased the height of a proposed hotel addition on their property but scaled down the overall density. The owners of European Crystal Banquets, 519 W. Algonquin Road, in August presented plans for the 9-story, 165-room Ivy Hotel to be attached to the banquet hall.
