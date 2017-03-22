Arlington Heights delays vote on Cook County's paid time off mandate

Despite an organized effort by Arise Chicago to stop Arlington Heights from opting out of a new countywide paid sick leave mandate and $13 minimum wage rate, Monday night village officials chose to postpone voting on the decision. If they voteto "opt out", Arlington Heights would be the sixth such home rule municipality to exempt itself from two new ordinances the Cook County Board has placed on businesses within its boundaries.

