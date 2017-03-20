5 things to do in the suburbs this we...

5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

Friday Mar 17

A pet expo in Arlington Heights, a maple syrup fest in Schaumburg and a celebration of Gershwin in Naperville are among the weekend's offerings in the suburbs. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar .

