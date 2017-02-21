Western Springs 8th-grader repeats as...

Western Springs 8th-grader repeats as regional Spelling Bee champ

Thursday Feb 23

But if you're Mira Dedhia, 13, of Western Springs and an eighth-grader, answering the question correctly spells S-U-C-C-E-S-S. As one of 11 finalists in the Regional Championship Suburban Cook County ISC's Scripps Spelling Bee, Mira was the top finisher on Feb. 21 at McClure Junior High School, 4225 Wolf Road, Western Springs.

