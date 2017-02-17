Trustees like Windsor Elementary expansion plan, except for traffic
Windsor Elementary School in Arlington Heights is planning a $13.7 million addition with a larger gymnasium and more classroom space. Arlington Heights trustees like Arlington Heights Elementary District 25's plans to expand Windsor Elementary School but raised concerns Monday about neighborhood traffic congestion during student drop-off and pickup times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denise Mountas (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|Jimmy wille
|12
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Feb 11
|Furr Burger
|6
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|Feb 6
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|Jan 30
|Elio
|7
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|Jan 29
|C-dawg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC