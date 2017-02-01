TBT Gallery remembers February 1980

Buffalo Grove High School was staging "My Fair Lady," soap opera stars hit a suburban mall and kids enjoyed the winter weather in Palatine by playing in the snow and competing in a friendly game of ice hockey. Presidential candidates -- including Ronald Reagan -- campaigned in the Northwest suburbs that month, and Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne was confronted with a bitter firefighters strike, which lasted from Feb. 14 to March 7, 1980.

