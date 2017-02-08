Super Bowl sex trafficking sting yields more than 100 arrests in Cook County

A recent Cook County Sheriff's Department Super Bowl sex trafficking sting has netted more than 100 arrests, including five alleged sex buyers in Arlington Heights , authorities said on Wednesday. The local law enforcement initiative was part of the National Super Bowl Sex Trafficking Sting, which took place from Jan. 18 through Feb. 5, Super Bowl Sunday, and led to the arrests of more than 700 alleged sex buyers and 29 alleged sex traffickers across the U.S., according to a statement from Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart .

