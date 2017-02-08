Super Bowl sex trafficking sting yiel...

Super Bowl sex trafficking sting yields more than 100 arrests in Cook County

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A recent Cook County Sheriff's Department Super Bowl sex trafficking sting has netted more than 100 arrests, including five alleged sex buyers in Arlington Heights , authorities said on Wednesday. The local law enforcement initiative was part of the National Super Bowl Sex Trafficking Sting, which took place from Jan. 18 through Feb. 5, Super Bowl Sunday, and led to the arrests of more than 700 alleged sex buyers and 29 alleged sex traffickers across the U.S., according to a statement from Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy 1 hr skarbie5 1
News Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor... Feb 6 Save Us From Trump 2
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Jan 30 Felix Francis Mar... 90
News Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv... Jan 30 Elio 7
News Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08) Jan 29 C-dawg 18
News Politicians across US in trouble for social med... Jan 26 Frogface Kate 15
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC