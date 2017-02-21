Students compete in Knights of Columb...

Students compete in Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Participants in the 35th annual Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee held Saturday, Feb. 11, from left, are, front row, seated: Valerie Guerrero, Rebecca Harris, Julia Zera, Amanda Pinter, Lizzie Ferrazza, Christi Hansen, Emily Madden and Camille Martinez; middle row: Monique Valdepenas, Lauren Ruan, Erin Cavender, Carl Moland-Kovash, Jack Mannion, Joseph Thalackan and Kelly Huang; back row: Jackson Yu, Grant Smith, Anthony Rios, Paul Shreiber and Sadie Doctor Twenty sixth- through eighth-grade students, representing 11 area junior high and middle schools, competed in the 35th annual Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Arlington Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) 3 hr Delson 91
Denise Mountas (Feb '12) Wed another victom 13
Marcy Mattenson Wed Anyone Harry 1
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Feb 11 Furr Burger 6
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 8 skarbie5 1
News Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor... Feb 6 Save Us From Trump 2
News Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv... Jan 30 Elio 7
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC