Students compete in Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee

Participants in the 35th annual Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee held Saturday, Feb. 11, from left, are, front row, seated: Valerie Guerrero, Rebecca Harris, Julia Zera, Amanda Pinter, Lizzie Ferrazza, Christi Hansen, Emily Madden and Camille Martinez; middle row: Monique Valdepenas, Lauren Ruan, Erin Cavender, Carl Moland-Kovash, Jack Mannion, Joseph Thalackan and Kelly Huang; back row: Jackson Yu, Grant Smith, Anthony Rios, Paul Shreiber and Sadie Doctor Twenty sixth- through eighth-grade students, representing 11 area junior high and middle schools, competed in the 35th annual Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Arlington Heights.

