Saint Viator High School's 'Bye Bye Birdie' opens Feb. 3

Senior Miriam Varvara of Arlington Heights as Mae Peterson, senior Bryan Rapala of West Dundee as Albert Peterson, and sophomore Kevin Wilhite of Barrington as Conrad Birdie in Saint Viator High School's 51st annual musical production, "Bye Bye Birdie." Saint Viator presents "Bye Bye Birdie," its 51st annual musical production 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 3 and 10, and Saturdays, Feb. 4 and 11; and 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 5 and 12. There's a whole lot of screaming going on at Saint Viator High School.

